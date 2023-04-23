Pirjo Pasanen puts a piece of trash in a garbage bag on Thursday during an Earth Day beach cleanup at Ship Harbor Interpretive Preserve in Anacortes. Pasanen, an avid trash picker, cleans up litter with friends all over Skagit County.
The Port of Anacortes completed its third annual Earth Day cleanup this past week despite the windy, chilly weather.
Earth Day was April 22, but port staff, commissioners and community members celebrated a bit early on April 20.
The team picked up litter along the beach at the Ship Harbor Interpretive Preserve, which is co-managed by the city and the port.
"We filled up the back of a pickup truck with garbage," Kevin Anderson, the port's environmental specialist, said. "This area gets a ton of use by the community, and we want to be a good steward and take care of it."
This is the third year the Port of Anacortes has completed an Earth Day cleanup or environmental project. This year, the team stayed on the beach, as the path and walkways at Ship Harbor are still out of commission because of flooding earlier this year.
"It was a lot of fun," port Executive Director Dan Worra said later that day in a Board of Commissioners meeting.
The port is also making other environmentally friendly moves. It just implemented a process to recycle the batteries it uses in the office, like those for keyboards. Staff is collecting them all to send in for recycling, instead of trashing them, Anderson said.
"It's one way to reduce our waste stream a little bit more," he said.
