Revenues and expenses are both down at the Port of Anacortes as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Port Director of Finance and Administration Jill Brownfield told the Board of Commissioners on May 6 that finances in the first quarter look about as expected.
Operating revenues were at just over $3 million, down from the almost $3.5 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2020 and from the $3.1 million budgeted this year.
The biggest loss of revenue is from petroleum coke and sulfur exports, which are a bit lower than expected, Brownfield said.
All other operating areas are meeting or exceeding projections.
Expenses in the first quarter were at roughly $3.1 million, down from the $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and down from the almost $3.3 million budgeted.
Lower volumes means the port is spending less and also bringing in less revenue.
Everything else, including cash on hand, is about where staff expected things to be at this point in the year, Brownfield said.
Commissioners met May 13 to discuss upcoming capital projects.
They will rank each project on cost, importance and necessity. The final rankings are due at month’s end and will help direct staff efforts over the next two years.
The next Board of Commissioners meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Information: portofanacortes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.