The Port of Anacortes is moving forward with its 2023 budget and giving constituents the chance to take a closer look.
The port commissioners went over all budget documents, and the Capital Improvement Plan, at two meetings last week.
A copy of the draft budget should be available to the public this Friday. Then, the community and commissioners will have a few weeks to look over the draft.
Adoption and certification of the budget, with its 1% property tax increase, is expected after a public hearing on Thursday, Nov. 3. That meeting is available both in person at the Port of Anacortes office and virtually.
In general, port staff tries to be as conservative as possible when planning for revenue and to consider expenses that could come up, port Director of Finance and Administration Jill Brownfield said.
The port expects to end 2022 with operating revenues of $19.7 million. Those will likely drop next year to about $18.6 million, Brownfield said. About $1.5 million of that is at the marina and is due mainly to higher fuel costs in 2022, Brownfield said. The fuel sales mean more money in revenues this year, but also higher expenses, she said.
The remainder of the port's revenue sources — the airport, the marine terminal and port properties — are expected to be fairly stable in 2023, within about $200,000 or so of what they are expected to be at the end of this year.
The marine terminal is expected to cost about $600,000 more than 2022 next year, though most other expenses are staying relatively similar to past years.
Expenses for 2023 are expected at $18.6 million, down from about $19 million projected for 2022.
The net operating income for the port is expected to be about $2.9 million, before depreciation.
A non-operating income from things like the property tax will total about $1.7 million next year, Brownfield said.
The port expects to raise its section of the area's property tax by 1%.
The new rate would be 17 cents per $1,000 of county-assessed value, which is $17 for every $100,000 of a home's value.
The port is also planning on several million dollars worth of capital improvement projects next year, though some will depend on funding like grants to be completed.
The biggest project by far is the Cap Sante Marina RV Park. That redevelopment project will cost around $3.8 million, with another $1 million for the restroom facility, according to port estimates.
The Northwest Basin Development at the marina will take about $825,00 for a new parking lot, $700,000 for a restroom and laundry facility, $450,000 for pavement rehabilitation near the parking lot and $230,000 for float rehabilitation on the docks.
The biggest project at other port properties is roofing improvement at the port warehouse, expected to cost $960,000. Work on the industrial park at the port's Rockwell property (design and permitting work) is expected to cost $450,000.
At the marine terminal, work on the pavement at Curtis Wharf is expected to cost $286,000.
The total cost for projects over the next five years is estimated at $49.3 million.
Of that, about $13 million will come from grants, $11.8 million will come from operating dollars, $7.1 million will come from tax dollars and $17.5 million will come from new financing, Brownfield said.
Currently, the port is about $8 million in debt. It pays roughly $1.6 million a year toward that debt, though payments will drop to about $425,000 starting in 2025, Brownfield said.
The port will also complete some environmental projects next year, including cleanup at the port-owned Dakota Creek Industries site, which will cost about $2.4 million. Most of that money is from grants and agreements with Potentially Liable Persons.
