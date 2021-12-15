The Port of Anacortes is moving forward with its redistricting plan after hearing from a consultant and discussing a new district map.
The map means some constituents in the port’s region will be represented by new commissioners.
The effort comes after the 2020 Census and is required by law for each voting district. In the port’s case, it needs to even out its four voting districts so that each has relatively even voter numbers but still keeps census blocks and interest groups together.
The Board of Commissioners will hear public comment and consider a vote during a public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday, available both at the Port of Anacortes board room at 100 Commercial Ave. and online (link available on the port’s website). Masks are required on site.
The board has discussed the new boundaries over multiple meetings, most recently at a special meeting Dec. 9. At that time, there were no public comments.
The plan is posted on the port’s website (www.portofanacortes.com/redistricting) and at the port offices.
The new districts must follow several rules, including keeping seated commissioners in the district they represent.
In the new plan, districts 1 and 2, overseen by Ken Goodwin and Jon Petrich, are mostly unchanged.
There is one census block made up of about 591 people in an area between districts 3 and 5, port Executive Director Dan Worra said. The consultants and staff went over the block several times to make sure it ended up where it should.
That one block makes up about 10% of a district total, he said.
Eventually, they placed that block, which is a neighborhood on Thompson Road that extends to Gibraltar and Yokeko drives and Quiet Cove, with District 5.
Because of that change, District 3 and District 5 had to adjust to make them even, Worra said.
