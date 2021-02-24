The Port of Anacortes is finishing up its current construction and making plans for the next couple of years.
Every other year, the Port looks at potential upcoming capital projects and ranks them in order of importance.
The call for commissioners to introduce projects opened Monday and will continue until March 19. Commissioners can submit ideas to Port staff until that time, Executive Director Dan Worra said at a commissioners meeting last week.
The staff will look over projects, research what it would take to complete them and compile a list of viable options by the end of April. Each project is scored on feasibility and need. Those with the highest scores move to the front of capital project plans.
The commissioners also looked at existing projects, including repairs to a sinkhole and bulkhead wall at Curtis Wharf. The commissioners approved expenses totaling $151,000 to repair the sinkhole.
That money will be spent from the general fund, but Worra said he hopes to get most of it back through the state’s Emergency Management Division and through the Port’s property insurance.
Work is starting with design and permitting this month, followed by bidding in March, contracting in April and construction in May. The sinkhole is a needed repair but is not causing major restriction on movement or work in the area, Worra said.
Also ongoing is the work at A Dock, the last of the Port’s Big Four capital projects from last year. It is almost half-way done and is coming along very well, e said.
It should be finished this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.