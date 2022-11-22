The Port of Anacortes is setting its priorities for the new legislative session and taking a look at how it has been cutting down its greenhouse gas emissions, plus what it can do to continue to cut.
The port discussed its priorities at a meeting Thursday, Nov. 21.
The first two priorities are funding for the T-dock replacement and funding for port electrification.
According to Chelsea Hager, an adviser with Insight Strategic Partners, the Port will be requesting $1.5 million for feasibility, design and permitting for the T-dock replacement. This is close to the maximum that the Port could request and would help get the $7.3 million project started, she said.
The Port decided on five priorities with the help of Insight Strategic Partners, a Seattle-based public affairs firm.
The port approved the project earlier this year. It doubles the current size of the dock and changes it shape to be a rectangle at abut 14,250 square feet. The port commissioners and a committee looked at several options, but chose the largest due to the heavy use of the dock.
A study earlier this year showed that about $14 million in commerce comes across the dock each year, mainly from fishermen. An evaluation showed that the dock is currently at about 60% lower than original capacity.
The funding for port electrification would be allocated from Climate Commitment Act funds.
Port electrification could include electric cars or equipment, adding shore to ship power or other changes that could help the port reach the goal of zero emissions.
Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra said adding electric power for docked boats is the project that could eliminate the most emissions.
He said while ocean-going vessels are docked they are often running a generator which creates both noise and carbon dioxide. By connecting the vessel to electricity at the Port, the emission levels would drop drastically.
The other three legislative priorities include asking for continued funding from the Model Toxic Control Act, funds from the Derelict Vessels Program and expanding the Rural Tax Credit Program.
These priorities have been on the Port's list for years, and according to Hager the funding is usually allocated.
In August, the Port completed an inventory of greenhouse gasses from 2019-2021.
According to Kevin Anderson, environmental specialist for the Port, in 2021 the Port started buying its electricity through Puget Sound Energy's Green Direct program. This has led its energy usage to be clean and has dropped its emission levels.
2021 numbers are less than a third of what they were in 2019, Anderson said.
Anderson said the next improvements for the Port will be to create small changes in emission levels, but that over time those small changes will add up.
The Cap Sante Marina contributes the most to greenhouse gases, he said.
To end the meeting, Commissioner Bonnie Bowers commented on the vote of no confidence for Worra by the Anacortes Marine Trades group at the last meeting.
"The acrimony that occurred over this issue has been divisive and not helpful in working together to resolve problems. We as a commission, and port staff strive to maintain open and positive communication, and we respectfully ask your group to do the same," Bowers said. "We are supportive of our executive director and staff who continue to work toward achieving the Port's mission."
The port is not changing its policy on marine slips, she said. If slips are full, a person will need to get on the waitlist and wait their turn, she said.
– Reporter Briana Alzola contributed to this report
