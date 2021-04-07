Rainier Welding is coming to Anacortes.
The award-winning steel and aluminum fabrication business, started in 1975 and currently operating out of Redmond, recently signed a rental agreement with the Port of Anacortes.
The port’s board of commissioners approved a contract Thursday, April 1. Rainier is expected to take over the lease June 1.
The partnership is a win-win-win, said Brenda Treadwell, port director of Planning, Properties & Environmental.
Rainier will able to expand its business and operate in this great area, she said. And the Port of Anacortes benefits because the agreement aligns with the port’s goals of economic development and job creation.
“It’s a win for the community because it will bring the kind of living-wage jobs that a community’s backbone is made of,” Treadwell said.
Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra was also pleased.
“This could not have worked out better,” he said.
The port staff worked on a contract with Rainier since November and settled on terms that everyone is happy with, Treadwell said.
One part of the lease agreement is that Rainier pays rent on a graduating scale, with the amount increasing, until it hits the full rent amount in month 15, Treadwell said.
It’s a risk for Rainier to move here and enter in a long-term lease, so the port staff wanted to make sure the company was set up for success, Treadwell said.
“This is a leap of faith, and we are grateful they are taking that risk,” she said.
Also in part of the agreement, the port fixed up the area and buildings on the property to prepare for Rainier’s arrival, she said.
Rainier is renting space at Bartholomew and Pinkerton roads on March’s Point. Located around that building are other small businesses.
Port Commissioner Kathy Pittis said she thinks Rainier will be a great fit here.
Commission President Jon Petrich agreed.
“I am very pleased with the relationship that we are building,” he said.
J.D. Kritser, president of Rainier Welding, said the company is like family and some of its employees will move here with the company.
“This is the kind of community we can grow in,” he said.
