...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The process to craft the 2023 budget at the Port of Anacortes is going on now.
The port's Board of Commissioners will get their draft budget next week, followed by discussion at a board retreat and then a budget study session. The public will be able to see the draft budget in October.
Jill Brownfield, port director of finance and administration, talked to the board on Sept. 15 about some budget assumptions staff used when crafting this year's budget.
Costs and revenue are expected to increase, partly due to inflation, Brownfield said.
At the airport, for example, the hangar and storage rates will likely go up by 10%. The marina will see a 7% rate increase in guest moorage. A drop in revenue will come from closing the RV park during a renovation of that area, Brownfield said.
“We’ll see RV park revenue show back up in 2024,” she said.
Rental activity at the Transit Shed is back to pre-pandemic levels, Brownfield said. However, that space will only be available for public rental use through the end of 2023. The shed will then be returned to port use.
Like in previous years, more than half of the revenues for next year will come from the marina, with the next biggest chunk (33%) coming from the marine terminal.
Revenues also will likely be higher than planned this year, but much of that will come from fuel costs, which mean expenses were also up this year, Brownfield said. The 2023 budget adjusts that to account for fuel sale prices dropping again.
On the expense side, inflation is also expected to hit most costs. Almost all supplies are expected to go up by about 10%, plus a 15% increase for health care for employees.
The new budget will also take in to account cost of living increases, Brownfield said. It will also look at capital projects planned for next year.
Also Monday, the commission approved a consultant contract not to exceed $100,000 for design and survey services for pavement improvements on its property on Bartholomew Road on March's Point.
The project will replace 36,500 square feet of asphalt, as well as put in 19,000 square feet of new pavement improvements and improve stormwater infrastructure.
The new pavement will allow tenant Rainier Welding to use a space that is just gravel right now, port Director of Planning, Properties and Environmental Brenda Treadwell said.
