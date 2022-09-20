Anacortes Airport, 2020 photo

Anacortes Airport, 2020 photo

 Briana Alzola

The process to craft the 2023 budget at the Port of Anacortes is going on now.

The port's Board of Commissioners will get their draft budget next week, followed by discussion at a board retreat and then a budget study session. The public will be able to see the draft budget in October.

