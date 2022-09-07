T Dock

Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

The Port of Anacortes is replacing T Dock, at Cap Sante Marina, with a bigger version.

Each day, the T Dock at Cap Sante Marina is filled with activity. The commercial fishermen use the crane to load their daily catch on and off of their boats, as do tribal members and other commercial users of the marina, according to Port of Anacortes staff.

Port commissioners voted earlier this year to replace T Dock with a new, upgraded dock, about twice the size and with a cost estimate of more than $7 million.

