Each day, the T Dock at Cap Sante Marina is filled with activity. The commercial fishermen use the crane to load their daily catch on and off of their boats, as do tribal members and other commercial users of the marina, according to Port of Anacortes staff.
Port commissioners voted earlier this year to replace T Dock with a new, upgraded dock, about twice the size and with a cost estimate of more than $7 million.
With supply chain issues and rising costs of both supplies and construction, that number will likely go up, Port Executive Director Dan Worra said.
“We are investing a lot of money in the working waterfront,” he said.
The dock doesn’t bring in much money for the Port of Anacortes itself, but helps its tenants create money in their businesses. It also creates and supports jobs in this region, which is important to the port, he said.
To make sure the port is using its money in wisely and keeping up with community stewardship, it commissioned an economic impact study of T Dock.
The McKinley Research Group completed the review of the dock, originally built in 1977, and presented findings at the Sept. 1 commissioner meeting.
The study also helps the port make an appeal for new funding, Worra said. By proving to the state that it’s a valuable piece of infrastructure, they are hoping money for dock upgrades will be included in the state budget for next year.
The port is also looking at federal money and grants, Worra said. The port's staff are working to make sure the project is shovel ready when the funding comes, Worra said.
The dock is at about 2/3 of its original capacity, said Heather Haugland, who presented the McKinley Research Group’s findings at the meeting.
She said the purpose of the study was to show whether the dock is worthy of the investment to rebuild and to highlight what kind of commerce goes on at this dock.
That involved looking through data from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and interviewing 11 users of the dock from maritime businesses and area tribes.
About $14 million in commercial activity happens through the T Dock each year. About $10 million of that comes from commercial fishing revenue, and $4 million comes through commercial maritime revenue, according to the report.
“The Cap Sante Marina T Dock is the primary location used to unload commercial seafood landed in Anacortes,” the report states. “Study findings indicate that more than 80% of commercial landings are unloaded over this dock, conservatively.”
That includes businesses who have access to docks that are closer to their business, but still end up at T Dock, Haugland said.
There are no dockage charges for use of T Dock, she said. There is also lower vessel traffic and more hoists, as well as a protected harbor, she said.
There is not a charge to use the dock, though there is a small fee to use the crane, Worra said.
Seafood buyers come from in Anacortes and from out, where companies will send their trucks to meet vessels in Anacortes to buy directly from them, according to the report.
“Commercial seafood landings specifically at T Dock had an estimated average annual value of more than $10 million between 2017 and 2021,” the report states. “The estimated annual average volume is more than 2 million pounds.”
Much of that is Dungeness crab, according to the report.
“Dungeness crab is by far the most important seafood product landed in Anacortes by volume and value,” the report states. “In 2021, the average ex-vessel value per pound of Dungeness crab spiked at a particularly high level, driving the estimated ex-vessel value above $11 million.”
Ex-vessel value is the amount the processors pay the fishermen for their catch.
In addition to crab, fishermen who come through Anacortes sell several kinds of shrimp, spot prawns, sea cucumbers, salmon and many kinds of fish.
Crab boats unloading their catch come from all around the country, including from Alaska and California.
According to tribal treaty rights, half of the fishing quota in Washington belongs to tribes, the report states. In recent years, six tribal nations have used the Anacortes T Dock to land seafood. The T Dock is centrally located, which means it provides access to many tribes, Haugland said.
“Fishery managers from several tribes report that T Dock is an important resource for tribal fisheries,” the report states. “Some tribes have nearby alternatives; for example, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community owns a dock on reservation land outside of La Conner. Other fishery managers indicate that the absence of T Dock would be a significant hardship for tribal fisheries because the next closest usable docks to their fishing grounds are the more distant ports of Sequim, Port Angeles, Bellingham, or even Blaine near the Canada border. The importance of T Dock to tribal and other commercial fishing harvesters may increase if the long-term trend of Puget Sound waterfronts transitioning away from commercial uses continues.”
In addition to commercial fishing, the other commercial uses of T Dock include logistics/launch services and oil spill response, according to the report.
“The largest single user of T Dock is Arrow Marine Group, a marine logistics and launch services company,” the report states. “Arrow Marine Group operates at least four boats out of Anacortes. Each of these boats is at least 65 feet in length. Arrow maintains an Anacortes-based staff of 10 or more.”
The vessels move personnel and gear from Anacortes to vessels around Puget Sound, the report states.
Those boats also help move things from oil tankers to shore, according to the report.
Three oil spill prevention and response companies use T Dock: National Response Corporation, Global Diving & Salvage and Marine Spill Response Corp.
“Combined, these three oil spill prevention and response service providers have an Anacortes-based workforce of about 20, with a larger pool of workers available on stand-by at any time to respond to a spill,” the report states. “The three organizations use T Dock for loading equipment, some as part of regular operations, others as part of periodic equipment and maintenance. All would use T Dock to mobilize equipment in the event of an emergency. In addition to T Dock, the east side of Pier 2 is another location in Anacortes used for loading oil spill response booms onto boats.”
