The new tariffs, approved at the June 2 Port Board of Commissioners meeting, go into effect July 1.
All tariff rates are going up by 6% across the board, with a few exceptions for things like equipment rentals, passenger vessel fees, electric energy and fresh water rates. The port submits a formal tariff document with updated fees each June for its public berths.
The increased tariffs are in response to expenses going up in other areas, according to port staff.
“We’re trying to account for some of the inflationary costs that we’re seeing,” said John Dumas, director of operations for the Port of Anacortes.
Still working out are man-hour rates, the hourly payroll charge for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) crews that work on cargo operations at marine terminals both in Anacortes and all over the world. The Pacific Maritime Association is negotiating new contract rates now, set to be done by the end of June, Dumas said.
Those crews don’t work for the Port of Anacortes, but they do work at the port.
“Anytime we go out and quote a customer, we look at length of time they’re going to be here, what that contract’s going to look like, how much cargo they’re moving — and then we can negotiate off the tariff,” Dumas said.
Some other rates are also based on contracts. Wharfage (or the rate for moving cargo from ship to shore), for example, will go up by 6% for some but by contract for those exporting sulfur and petroleum coke.
Water rates will increase by 7%, based on utility estimates, and fees for cruise ship passengers will increase from $6 to $6.50.
– Reporter Briana Alzola contributed to this report.
