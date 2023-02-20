ANACORTES — The Port of Anacortes commissioners approved an agreement Thursday that will allow Puget Sound Energy to install electric vehicle charging stations at six parking spots at the marina.
Though the parking spots will be available for public use, PSE will pay the Port rental fees on the spots.
Port Director of Planning, Properties and Environmental Brenda Treadwell said the agreement with PSE will mean about $97,000 for the Port over the course of a 10-year lease. This includes a cost of $125 per spot, per month and the cost of a construction easement.
PSE will put in four level-two charging stations and two fast-charging stations. Construction is expected to be done in March or April, Treadwell said.
“They identified Anacortes as a need,” she said, pointing out that PSE is looking to install chargers along the Interstate 5 corridor.
Charging stations were something the Port had already planned to install.
“It was something that we already had planned on doing at our own expense,” Port Commission President Bonnie Bowers said. “It’s a win-win.”
Bowers said the parking spots are in a highly visible area, so will likely be used.
Port Executive Director Dan Worra said this is one more step the Port is taking toward electrification but not the last step. One of the Port’s legislative priorities was funding ship electrification and shore-to-ship power.
“We’re excited about all the great environmental initiatives we’re having at the Port,” Worra said. “We know more electrification is coming.”
Also at the meeting Thursday, recently retired Commissioner Joe Verdoes was honored via a resolution.
The commissioners had kind words for Verdoes, who attended the meeting. They referred to him as having a fair and balanced approach, being a great mentor and called him “Mister Integrity.”
“If Joe said it, it was the truth,” Bowers said.
Verdoes said he has faith in the board of commissioners going forward.
“My goal when I first came in was to try to convince the Port of Anacortes to be more dynamic,” he said. “They’ve done that.”
Applications to fill the District 3 commissioner spot are being accepted until 4 p.m. Friday. Interviews will occur during the March 2 commission meeting, and a new commissioner will be sworn in March 13.
