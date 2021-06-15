Boats will fill Cap Sante Marina next week as part of Race Week PNW.
Race Week, an annual five-day sailboat racing event, was previously held in Oak Harbor and this year moves to Anacortes. The event is June 21-25.
The event was scheduled to move to Point Roberts in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers moved to Anacortes instead.
The event features racing, cruising and a sea shanty competition.
Information: raceweekpnw.com
