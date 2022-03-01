The Port of Anacortes will take on two greenhouse gas initiatives this year.
The first will closely track the emissions of the port, and the second will share those numbers with the Puget Sound inventory so they can be evaluated and a plan formed.
Port staff will also take a three-year retroactive look back to 2019 that will capture the switch to greener energy.
At the Port of Anacortes meeting Feb. 17, port Environmental Specialist Kevin Anderson spoke about the importance of the new greenhouse gas initiatives.
“If we have a good baseline of where we are, it will help prepare us as we help negotiate these downs stream regulations,” he said.
The greenhouse gases will be measured in two categories: the emissions that the port has control over and the energy that is purchased off-site, such as electricity.
Then, results will be broken down by the operational areas, such as the airport. Data will be compiled and then put into a model where it will be sort-able by the type of emission and source of emission by variations from year to year, he said.
The goal is to complete these steps for the years up to 2021 by mid year.
Anacortes is part of the Puget Sound Maritime Air Forum. The Forum includes Everett, Seattle and other nearby areas. The results will be shown sector-wide and help show vetted methods and results that regulators can understand.
This will be a starting point for meaningful conversation about increase in efficiency and to reduce emissions, Anderson said.
“We are going to continue to build off our environmental credibility throughout Washington,” John Dumas, director of operations for the Port of Anacortes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.