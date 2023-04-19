Port of Anacortes watch – April 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An aerial view of the Port of Anacortes. Contributed / Port of Anacortes Contributed / Port of Anacortes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here is what’s coming up at the Port of Anacortes marine terminal:The Orca Helx from Stusco is expected to visit Pier 2 from April 30 to May 2 to pick up 7,500 metric tons of petroleum coke.The American Constellation cruise is docked at Curtis Wharf until Thursday. It will be back every Tuesday through the summer. The American Spirit cruise ship docks each Saturday to Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Tourism Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Mayors call for new ferry for Anacortes-Sidney route Two arrested for murder of man whose body was found near Anacortes Port of Anacortes explores idea of seafood market Anacortes wildlife rescue waiting for county permit as it considers move COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
