Here is what’s coming up at the Port of Anacortes marine terminal:

The M/V Meshka, owned by Transmarine, will stop at Pier 2 from June 15 to July 3 to pick up about 27,500 metric tons of petroleum coke, a byproduct of oil refining and one of the port’s main exports.

The M/V Cecilia, owned by Chemtrade, will visit the pier July 6-11 to pick up 21,000-23,000 metric tons of sulfur, another byproduct of oil refining and primary export for the port.

The American Spirit cruise ship will dock at Curtis Wharf from June 18-20, returning every Saturday through October.

The U.S. Intrepid, owned by Fishermen’s Finest, will be at the wharf June 29 to July 2.

The fireworks barge for the City of Anacortes July 4 celebration will be at Pier 1 from June 27 to July 8.

