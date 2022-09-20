Port of Anacortes ship at dock
Port of Anacortes, January 2022

Here is what’s coming up at the Port of Anacortes marine terminal:

At Pier 2, the DBL 185 (Dublin Sea), from Kirby Offshore Marine, is expected to stay at the dock until Sept. 28. Then, the M/V Soda Phoenix from General Steamship will dock from Sept. 29 to Oct. 18 to pick up about 20,000 metric tons of petroleum coke.

