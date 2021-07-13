“We are pleased to welcome the Rainier family to Anacortes,” Port Director Dan Worra said.
The expansion brings 40 jobs into the community, and the lease will be until at least 2031, Worra said. The Port purchased the property, zoned for heavy manufacturing, in 2019.
J.D. Krister, company president, said “it really excites me to bring highly attractive jobs to this community.”
Krister also thanked his employees in attendance.
“Nothing we build out there gets put up without you,” he said.
