Port of Anacortes will look at 2022 budget next month
The Port of Anacortes is planning out its budget for 2022, a process that includes a study session and discussion at a board meeting.
Port staff members have been working on the budget and will soon send out a draft to commissioners, Executive Director Dan Worra said at a meeting last week.
Then, the board will hold a study session at 2 p.m. Oct. 7, with budget discussion at a board meeting at 7 p.m. that evening. The meetings are available in person and virtually, with information on the Port of Anacortes website, Worra said.
The budget will be available to the public starting Oct. 15, with a public hearing to be held at the Nov. 4 board meeting, also available in person and virtually.
Also coming up, the Port of Anacortes will start the process of redistricting. That process comes along with the 2020 Census and is a three-step process, Worra said. Basically, the staff will need to look at all current boundaries and see if problems exist in terms of making each voting district even.
(0) comments
