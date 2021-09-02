Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Port of Skagit has new leadership after the retirement of longtime director Patsy Martin, who began her career at the Port of Anacortes and served the Port of Skagit for nearly 30 years.
Sara Young has begun her role as the new executive director with plenty of experience. She served in a variety of roles for the Port of Skagit for the last 14 years as planning and environmental manager, airport manager and director of planning and facilities.
“I’m very excited to take on this new role and see where the Port will go next,” Young said in a news release. “We have an excellent team in place, and the Port of Skagit is well-positioned to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”
Young will oversee the entire operations of the Port of Skagit, which includes the Skagit Regional Airport, Bayview Business Park, La Conner Marina, SWIFT Center, Watershed Business Park as well as ventures in rural broadband and agriculture.
Young grew up in Marblemount and earned a master’s degree in soil science from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Washington State University.
