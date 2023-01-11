Changes are coming to the areas around Cap Sante Marina, including roadwork, more parking, new buildings and, potentially, a hotel.
The Port of Anacortes is making plans for development of the area, which stretches from its current harbormaster office north, around the marina and up toward the Anacortes Yacht Club.
Most of the improvements depend on permit approval and funding, but they are moving forward, port Executive Director Dan Worra said. Changes should be coming in the next five years, he said.
Phase one of the project, which is going on now, is the improvement to the port's RV park. The port is going to bid on this project this month, with plans to break ground in March, Worra said.
The project consists of more than 100 parking spots, restrooms, showers and laundry dedicated to the RV park and more improvements, he said. It is being funded by roughly $1.1 million in grants.
The next phase plans include a big change to the roads in the area. Right now, two different sets of traffic from the port's parking lot meets Eighth Street, R Avenue and Market Street. The streets all come together to make up what is essentially a five-way intersection, Worra said.
It's confusing and can cause traffic problems. A new plan moves the end Market Street over a little bit, meaning it only intersections with R Avenue. Then, the road curves a little more at what used to be the intersection, according to the plans.
These are small changes should improve traffic flow, Worra said.
In the corner where the streets used to meet, the port is planning a park area with a statue or other feature in its center. The new street alignment, along with improvements to the parking lot, will allow the port to include a lane of travel for those vehicles that are bringing in an extremely heavy load. That only happens every few years, but it's important to have that sort of option, Worra said.
After the reallignment of the road, or phase two, is complete, the port will move on to phase three, which includes improved parking on the north side of the lot at the marina and the construction of two new buildings along the marina on the part of the lot closes now to Eighth Street.
What is going in those buildings remains in question, but there could be space for port offices, a meeting space, a restaurant, some retail and an event space, Worra said.
The port's Transit Shed is being returned to marine use at the end of 2023. Included in that is the use of the office spaces currently in the building that are used by port staff. As the port transitions that building to use by marine tenants, it will need another place for staff. This new building at the marina will provide that space, he said.
Parking improvements that start during this phase and continue in the next will help transform what is now mainly a gravel lot into more usable parking spaces. Parking is an asset to this marina now and will become even more necessary as more buildings and uses are put into this space, Worra said.
There are still questions to be answered about how many parking spots are needed and whether alternative parking solutions, like reducing the stories on the buildings going in or underground lots, are necessary, he said.
The fourth phase is exclusively related to parking. First, the port is looking at revamping its parking on the southern side of the lot, near where the harbormaster's office and Little Chicago stores are right now. Then, it is looking at parking over on the corner of Q Avenue and Ninth Street, in the lot where the temporary dog park now stands.
That space is planned for a hotel, Worra said. Hotel construction is not included in the current development plan because it won't be led by the port. Instead, the port will work on a hotel company to come in and build on port property. The company would own the hotel, and the port would own the land, Worra said.
The project's fifth and final phase includes improvements of the seawall and esplanade between the buildings and marina. The existing walkway would be improved, Worra said.
The infrastructure to complete the road reallignment and new park plus parking lots would total about $9.8 million, according to port staff. Construction of the two new buildings would likely cost another $12 million and $16 million.
Improvements will be paid in part through port operational revenue as well as grants and other funding sources, plus tax levy dollars and bonds, Worra said. There will not be a new levy request to taxpayers, he said. Any tax levy dollars used would be through the existing levy already in place.
