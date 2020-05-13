The Port of Anacortes has postponed the Anacortes Boat and Yacht show, said Executive Director Dan Worra at the virtual commission meeting Thursday.
The boat show, which was scheduled for May 14-17, had been “tentatively” postponed until June 25-28 at the onset of group gathering restrictions in March, Worra said. The new date could potentially fall into phase three of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase Safe Start plan for reopening the state, if each phase lasts three weeks.
“We’re kind of in a ‘wait and see’ mode,” Worra said. The third phase of Gov. Inslee’s plan allows for group gatherings of 50 or less.
“The question is, is it 50 people inside, or 50 people outside — what proximity is those 50 people?” Worra said.
The Northwest Marine Trade Association staff is working with the Governor ‘s Office to get clarification, he said. Following the governor’s Safe Start plan, Skagit County Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Leibrand made the recommendation to cancel or postpone large-scale summer events.
“Right now, it seems pretty clear they’re saying they would not support an Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show,” Worra said about Skagit Public Health leadership, but that data may change in the coming to weeks to reflect a safer environment to host larger gatherings.
In other port business, the fuel dock and boat launch remain open, and the restrooms and harbormaster’s office remain closed to the public.
The temporary dog park, which was closed at the recommendation of the Anacortes Police Department, was given clearance to reopen.
Marina occupancy is at 97.81% with a waitlist of 197, which is up from last year’s.
“Our waitlist is still growing, a little bit later in the year because of recreational fishing being closed,” Worra said.
Worra reviewed the findings of the port’s annual accountability and financial audit by the State Auditor’s Office, both of which came back clean.
“I want to give a lot of credit to Jill Brownfield and Wendy Fauver, who are basically the two people who had the most direct work for those two audits,” Worra said.
Worra estimates this marks about the 26th year the port has received clean audits.
“Having been in the municipal arena for over almost 20 years, I was involved personally in dozens of state audits and different organizations and to accomplish what you’ve accomplished is not an easy thing,” Commissioner Ken Goodwin said. “It’s a reflection of the tone at the top.”
