Each year, the Port of Anacortes thanks those that have contributed to its mission and its effort to meet its ongoing and long-term goals.
It awarded its Port Partnership Awards at a board meeting last week, one of the first meetings it has been able to host in person in more than a year.
The port’s Strategic Partner Award went to U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen for his contribution to this port and the port industry of the entire state.
Larsen, D-Washington, helped move along permits for A Dock construction, as well as helped with improvements to Cap Sante Marina and to operations at the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“His advocacy has helped the Port of Anacortes grow purposefully and allowed the Port and the state’s port industry to continue supporting our communities through good and challenging times alike,” according to the port.
Larsen toured A Dock and accepted his award from the port on Tuesday.
The port awarded its Economic Development Partner Award to Skagit County for its use of the Economic Development Grant Program to help increase business development and economic growth within the port district.
This year, that meant a $500,000 grant to help fund electrical upgrades at B Dock to help meet the needs of current and future commercial vessel operations, according to the port.
The Skagit County commissioners accepted the award at the meeting.
The port’s final award, the Customer Service Partner Award, went to consultant Moffat & Nichol. The consultant helped with support for the design, permitting and construction of A Dock.
“Moffatt & Nichol’s dedication and professionalism in working through complex and lengthy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration permitting processes was key to the Port’s ability to complete this critical project and continue supporting the economic health and livability of Anacortes and Skagit County,” according to port staff.
Staff from the firm accepted the award and talked about how much they love working with the port and its resources, especially at Cap Sante Marina.
