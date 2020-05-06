The Port of Anacortes received a clean audit report for 2019 from the state Auditor’s Office.
The state auditor reviewed the port’s use of public resources, compliance with state laws and regulations and its own policies and procedures.
“The results of our tests disclosed no instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards,” the state auditor reported.
The Port of Anacortes was created by voters in 1926 to provide for the development and maintenance of harbors and terminals, promote tourism, and foster economic activity in its district.
It owns one of eight natural deep-water marine terminal facilities in Washington state, a 1,000-slip marina, an airport, and roughly 80 acres of commercial properties. The port district’s geographic boundaries consist of Fidalgo, Guemes, Cypress, Sinclair, and other neighboring islands, and a small strip of land bordering Padilla Bay up to and including Samish Island.
The port serves about 22,000 residents and is governed by an elected, five-member commission. It has 60 to 70 employees, and in 2019 had $18.2 million in operating revenue and $16.8 million in operating expenses.
