Port of Anacortes officials say the sale of nearly $8.2 million in Limited Tax General Obligation bonds will refinance existing debt and provide funding for future capital projects, including the demolition and replacement of A dock at Cap Sante Marina, according to a press release.
The port’s “Aa3” bond rating and favorable market conditions at the time of the sale on Sept. 16 allowed the port to achieve a historically low true interest rate of 1.9% over the 20-year life of the bonds.
Proceeds from the first bond, totaling $2.9 million, refinanced the port’s 2010 Build America Bonds, saving the port over $190,000 in interest payments over the next four years. The second bond, $5.3 million, will fund the 2020-21 capital improvement plan, which includes a new A dock.
The Port Commission authorized the bond sale on Aug. 6.
A Limited Tax General Obligation bond is money borrowed from bond investors and is backed the borrower’s revenues and taxing authority. In 2020, the port projects operating revenues of $17.9 million, an increase of approximately 10% from 2019; and operating expenses of $17.3 million, a 10% increase from 2019. The capital improvement budget is $8.4 million.
