As of now, the Port of Anacortes is holding off on allowing rentals for its event spaces.
New guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee means some more flexibility, but the Phase 3 designation does not allow it to support events, according to port staff.
That may come after June 30, if the state does open up as planned, port Executive Director Dan Worra said in an email. Until new event guidance is released, the staff does not know if events can be held this summer.
Moving forward, the port’s Board of Commissioners will continue to discuss future public use of the Transit Shed. It will talk again about whether to keep the facility as an event space or to transition it back to its original marine and industrial function at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
The meeting is available online, find a link at portofanacortes.com.
There will be a public comment portion of the meeting and comments can also be submitted ahead of time via an online comment form on the website or via email to jen.tottenham@portofanacortes.com.
