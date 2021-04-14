The Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners will start discussions this week about what the future of the Transit Shed event space could look like.
The commissioners will hear more information about the financial information surrounding the space, its history, current uses and potential uses, Port Executive Director Dan Worra said.
The commissioners will lead the discussion, hear public comment and community discussion if there are people who want to speak.
Worra said he does not expect a decision this week and that discussion will likely continue into next month.
Events at the Transit Shed also depend on governor’s guidance, Worra said. The port staff is not equipped to police the venues to make sure state rules regarding COVID-19 are being followed, he said. Instead, the commissioners have decided they will not allow booking of its venues until at least the end of May.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday online. A link to attend, along with information on public comment, is at portofanacortes.com/governance/commission-meetings.
