Spring Wine Festival

The Anacortes Transit Shed Event Center has long been the largest venue for events in the city.  In this file photo from April 2015, people poured into center for the seventh annual Spring Wine Festival. About 1,000 wine lovers flowed through the venue through the afternoon, at that time a record crowd. More than half the attendees were from out of town, according to the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. Proceeds fund beautification efforts and other chamber projects.

 File Photo

The Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners will start discussions this week about what the future of the Transit Shed event space could look like.

The commissioners will hear more information about the financial information surrounding the space, its history, current uses and potential uses, Port Executive Director Dan Worra said.

The commissioners will lead the discussion, hear public comment and community discussion if there are people who want to speak.

Worra said he does not expect a decision this week and that discussion will likely continue into next month.

Events at the Transit Shed also depend on governor’s guidance, Worra said. The port staff is not equipped to police the venues to make sure state rules regarding COVID-19 are being followed, he said. Instead, the commissioners have decided they will not allow booking of its venues until at least the end of May.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday online. A link to attend, along with information on public comment, is at portofanacortes.com/governance/commission-meetings.

