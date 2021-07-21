Rates are going up at Cap Sante Marina.
The Port of Anacortes Board approved a moorage rate increase at its July 15 meeting.
Recreational moorage will go up 3, 5 or 7% for boaters, depending on the size of the vessel. Bigger boats will see a higher increase.
Commercial moorage will also go up by 3%.
Those rates are set for the next three years.
The money will go toward improvements and maintenance at the marina and is especially necessary because of inflation and the increased costs of materials and construction, Commissioner Bonnie Bowers said.
If costs go up and the port can’t cover maintenance, then it is not “being good stewards of the facilities (its) been entrusted with,” Bowers said.
For the past year, construction bids have come in much lower than expected, so the port has been able to get more done while still being good stewards, she said.
Now, costs are rising and moorage rates need to rise, too.
Commissioner Kathy Pittis opposed the rate increase. She said she supports an increase to cover costs but didn’t want to see a tiered approach to it.
Commissioner Jon Petrich said he agrees that a flat rate increase would be more equitable, but the port needs to take on the tiered approach now to catch up to demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.