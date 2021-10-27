america's finest

A bird flies by as the America's Finest ship travels down Guemes Channel in February 2019. It is scheduled to visit Curtis Wharf in late November. (File Photo)

 Jacqueline Allison / Anacortes American

Vessels are coming in out of the Port of Anacortes.

The Culbertson Barge, belonging to Culbertson Marine, will dock at Curtis Wharf today. The fishing vessel America’s Finest will then be at the wharf from Nov. 22 to Jan. 20.

At Pier 2, Cielo Di Iyo, with Transmarine, is docked until Nov. 7 to pick up petroleum coke, a solid material that comes from oil refining and the port’s main export.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.