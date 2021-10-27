Port Watch Oct 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A bird flies by as the America's Finest ship travels down Guemes Channel in February 2019. It is scheduled to visit Curtis Wharf in late November. (File Photo) Jacqueline Allison / Anacortes American Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vessels are coming in out of the Port of Anacortes.The Culbertson Barge, belonging to Culbertson Marine, will dock at Curtis Wharf today. The fishing vessel America’s Finest will then be at the wharf from Nov. 22 to Jan. 20. At Pier 2, Cielo Di Iyo, with Transmarine, is docked until Nov. 7 to pick up petroleum coke, a solid material that comes from oil refining and the port’s main export. More from this section City of Anacortes takes line-by-line look at 2022 budget expenses Posted: 5 minutes ago. Culbertson, Roland Cone Posted: 12 a.m. Anacortes School District reviewing goals for new school year Posted: 8 p.m. Finished at last: Anacortes High School project is officially done Posted: 7:15 p.m. Police Blotter: DUI, stolen property and obnoxious piano-playing Posted: 7:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vessel Pier Fleet Culbertson Barge Port America Finest Fishing Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Skagit's Best 2019 Is Here! Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2021! See the full list here COVID-19 Updates Anacortes American
