The Port of Anacortes will soon have exclusive access to a small piece of Second Street near the water.
With a public hearing Monday, the City of Anacortes completed the final portion of an agreement that gives the port the right-of-way to Second Street west of O Avenue for a period of 30 years, with the chances for renewal.
The property will be used for economic development by the port, according to city Director of Administrative Services Emily Schuh. The port is also is releasing the city of any liability when it comes to costs of the Quiet Cove cleanup, she said.
No one spoke at the public hearing, but several people provided written comments in support of the agreement.
Some favored the agreement because of the economic development opportunities.
Others talked about how it would increase safety for pedestrians headed to the Q’elech’ilhch Park (formerly the N Avenue Park) and beach area. Port businesses in the area use the street for large trucks. When the port closes off traffic through the area, it will make it safer for those not involved in that activity, port Executive Director Dan Worra has said in the past.
The agreement also came with an apology from several City Council members. The agreement was passed by the city in December, contingent on a public hearing soon after. Then, the port commissioners approved the agreement at its meeting in January.
The agreement never should have been moved forward without a public hearing, even if one was scheduled for a few months down the road, council member Ryan Walters said.
Council member Carolyn Moulton agreed and said she heard from several people who were upset that the agreement moved forward without giving them a chance to voice their opinion.
No one spoke at the public hearing Monday, and Moulton said she believes that may be because community members believed the decision had already been made.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath encouraged people to get involved. The City Council messed up this time, but the council members really do care about what people have to say, she said.
