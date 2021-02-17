Voters in the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community voted on Senate members on Feb.13 despite weather challenges.
Brian Porter was re-elected to Position 3 on the tribe’s Senate, defeating Dave Johnston for another five-year term.
Greg Edwards outpolled Bruce James to win Senate Position 4; he succeeds Kevin Paul, who didn’t advance from the primary. Tandy Wilbur, a former senator, outpolled incumbent Joseph Williams to win election to Position 5. Williams was serving as the tribe’s vice chairman.
Instead of drive-through balloting, snow led the voting to be moved into the Social Services Building, with pandemic protocols in place. The Senate passed an emergency resolution extending voting by an hour to provide safe access.
Voter turnout was 45%, Swinomish Chairman Steve Edwards reported.
The 11-member Senate is the governing body of the 15-square-mile Swinomish Reservation and also protects treaty-reserved rights throughout the tribe’s historical territory. Senators serve staggered five-year terms and elect the chairperson, a full-time salaried position.
