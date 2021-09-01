Pratt withdraws candidacy for Anacortes Port Commission
Doug Pratt is no longer a candidate for Anacortes Port Commission, Position 5.
Pratt said Monday he withdrew his candidacy “early on” for personal reasons, but it was too late to keep his name off the ballot. His withdrawal leaves Port Commissioner Kathy Pittis unopposed for reelection.
“I really want to do public service,” said Pratt, who works in corporate information technology. “I’ve been looking to shift from corporate work to public service, but it didn’t work out this year.”
Pratt, who built his home in Anacortes in 1996, said he hopes to run for office in the future.
Candidate roundtable Sept. 9 at Seafarers park
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate roundtable luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Seafarers Memorial Park. Go to anacortes.org to register to attend.
The following candidates in contested races in the Nov. 2 general election have been invited to participate.
- Mayor of Anacortes: Ryan Walters, Matt Miller
- Anacortes City Council, Position 4: Jeff Graf, Amanda Hubik
- Anacortes City Council, Position 5: Bruce McDougall, Sara Holahan
- Anacortes School Board, Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle, Celese Stevens
- Anacortes School Board, Position 2: Diana Farnsworth, Erik Schorr
- Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District, Position 3: Christine Matthes, James A. Mitchell
AAUW mayoral candidate forum switches to virtual
The American Association of University Women will host a presentation by mayoral candidates Matt Miller and Ryan Walters, at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 via Zoom.
The presentations were originally scheduled to take place in the Anacortes Public Library but were switched to online because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Request the Zoom link at aauw.meeting@gmail.com.
Talk issues over ‘virtual coffee chat’ with Hubik
Amanda Hubik, candidate for Position 4 on the Anacortes City Council, will host virtual coffee chats 9-10 a.m. Mondays Sept. 13 to Oct. 25.
Interested residents can sign up at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEud-yurD8jH9b5d-gmfJWiGOf37SM6e3p8?
Hubik is a member of the Anacortes Housing Authority Commission and a legislative aide to state Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham. She is one of two candidates for Position 4 on the Nov. 2 ballot. The other is Jeff Graf, a retired Navy officer and member of the Anacortes Planning Commission.
Learn more on candidates’ websites
The following candidates in the Nov. 2 general election have websites and social media accounts where residents can learn more about them, their priorities and their stands on issues.
- Mayor of Anacortes: Ryan Walters, www.ryanwalters.com, Matt Miller, www.mattmillerforanacortes.com.
- Anacortes City Council, Position 4: Jeff Graf, www.graf4council.org; Amanda Hubik, www.amandahubik.com.
- Anacortes City Council, Position 5: Bruce McDougall, www.brucemcdougall.com; Sara Holahan, www.saraholahan.com.
- Anacortes School Board, Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle, www.meredith4anacortes.com; Celese Stevens, www.celesestevens.com.
- Anacortes School Board, Position 2: Diana Farnsworth, www.dianaforschoolboard.com; Erik Schorr, www.erik4schools.com.
