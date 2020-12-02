When cleanup of Anacortes’ contaminated former water treatment plant begins as soon as next year, the city will already have spent about $2 million prepping for a cleanup job estimated by the Public Works director to cost $229,000, according to public records obtained by the Anacortes American.
It’s money that was spent without notification to the public, and even City Council members did not realize how large the tab had grown as the bills rolled in.
For more than two years, the City Council was advised in closed session of work being done to determine the level of PCBs, lead and arsenic contamination. City Attorney Darcy Swetnam said in November that she also kept the council updated by email — communications she said are protected by attorney-client privilege; those emails were not included in responses to public records requests filed by the Anacortes American.
Council members said recently that they received information about expenses along the way, but did not know the total costs to date. Many were surprised to learn that the cost had reached almost $2 million and counting.
Mayor Laurie Gere acknowledged that the total sum was a lot. For perspective, the city’s general budget for 2020 was $70 million and for 2021 is expected to be $72.6 million.
“We had no concept of what it would cost,” Gere said of preparing for cleanup. “The expenses came as a surprise to all of us.”
The work has been coordinated by a Seattle law firm, Foster Garvey (formerly Foster Pepper), rather than by the city. With the law firm as the go-between, the city did not legally need to notify the public about contracts signed for work done at the site. The council had no role in approving any of the work, which was never discussed in open session.
However, Gere said the expenses were necessary, as was the expertise of the law firm.
“The amount of money it takes to clean up a site like this is breathtaking, but we at the city wanted to do everything with the best possible science, so we had to have those types of agencies,” she said. “We needed a law firm that understands the Toxic Cleanup Act, that are experts in that. So yes, it’s a lot of money. The bottom line was community health and safety, and if we could have done it for less, we would have.”
Costs ranged from $612,108 to one company for soils and materials testing to $63,140 for a public relations firm to help the city inform the public of the situation. Foster Garvey submitted invoices totaling at least $108,701 for its own work on behalf of the city.
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, who served on the City Council at the time before being appointed to the state Senate, said she was satisfied with the city’s handling of the matter before the public was notified.
“They have to do it right,” she said in a Sept. 20 interview. “Obviously, there is the utmost sensitivity because it has to do with a public drinking water supply.”
Tracking expenses
Anacortes’ new $56 million water treatment on Riverbend Road in Mount Vernon, adjacent to the former treatment plant, was completed in March 2013. The former treatment plant was then decommissioned and slated for demolition.
Contaminants were detected in January 2015.
Gere said she was notified by Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer, and they “looped in” Brad Furlong, a Mount Vernon lawyer who worked as Anacortes’ contracted city attorney. They then contacted Foster Pepper and notified the Department of Ecology of the contamination.
Gere said the City Council was told about the contamination within a week in closed session. With her authorization, the law firm now known as Foster Garvey became “the quarterbacks” of the cleanup.
“They’ve ensured we’ve followed all proper processes, communicated with Ecology and engaged the right consultants at the right time to move the project forward,” Gere said.
The city hired attorney Swetnam in 2015, but Foster Garvey stayed at the helm of the water treatment plant issue.
The law firm hired companies to do various work at the site: testing soil, evaluating cleanup options, analyzing risk levels posed by the contamination and more. The firm advised the mayor and city attorney, who in turn informed the council in closed session, of companies hired and work being done.
While the seven-member council controls the budget, it had no control over expenses or decisions made by Foster Garvey. Council consent wasn’t sought; any council decisions would have to be made in open session.
“We discussed it — ‘This is what we did this week’ — but we didn’t ask permission on each step,” Gere said.
Council member Matt Miller recalled in a Sept. 16 interview that the council wasn’t involved in decisions and that expenses were reported piecemeal.
“The council got a good understanding that it was going to be quite expensive. When we authorize the budget, we obviously give money for outside consulting services. If I were to look at the dollar amount, I’m sure I’d say that seems like a lot of money to consult on something like this.”
Several council members said they were not given a total of what money was being spent, but that wasn’t uncommon.
“It’s shaky when it comes to consulting services or outside counsel because often that’s incremental. Each (invoice) by itself doesn’t exceed the mayor’s budget authority,” Miller said. “We obviously give the mayor a lot of authority and a lot of discretion to spend money.”
Gere and Swetnam didn’t provide the council with a rolling tally of expenses related to the cleanup in their updates, but it was clear the work would be expensive, said former council member Eric Johnson, who served from 2011-19.
“What that total amount was, it was always kind of an estimate,” he said.
Lovelett, who served on the council from January 2014 to February 2019, said she remembered only a few briefings in the council’s Public Works Committee or in closed session regarding the water treatment plant cleanup. And expenses weren’t covered in detail.
“It’s not necessarily that most granular level of detail where we’re looking at all the invoices and things,” she said. “It’s generally keeping us apprised of the general framework of what was going on.”
Ryan Walters, a council member since 2012, said he doesn’t think he saw a cost breakdown of the project or a summary of estimates prior to testing.
“I imagine that’s because it’s difficult to project those costs prior to that testing,” he said.
City Council member Anthony Young, who took office after the public was notified of the contamination, said he knew the city was spending money on cleanup preparation but was surprised by the total expenses to date.
“It’s a lot of money, and I’m not sure how we got there,” he said.
Adding up a list of invoices obtained from the city through public records requests showed that at least $1.4 million was spent between January 2015 when the contamination was discovered to April 2017 when the public was notified of the contamination. At least $500,000 more has been spent since then.
Miller recalled not being surprised that contaminants were found in soil and materials samples at the former plant and expected cleanup would be expensive. But the actual costs to date, which he learned in the interview, came as a surprise.
“You telling me that number, it’s pretty staggering,” he said.
Swetnam emailed the mayor and council this past July that she was working on a summary of charges by consultants since 2017.
Bruce McDougall joined the City Council in January 2017, four months before the public was notified of the contamination.
“It was really early on in my time on the council. I was still getting my feet wet,” he said Sept. 4. He also was not aware of how much had been spent to date.
Notifying the public
The well-publicized events of Flint, Michigan, where tainted water was blamed on deaths and stillbirths, were fresh on the mayor’s mind when she received news of the contamination in January 2015.
“We didn’t brief the community at the time because we didn’t understand exactly what we were dealing with,” Gere said. “We immediately reported it to all our state and federal agencies … and then we started working with the experts. And as soon as we understood what we had, we notified the public.”
Foster Garvey contracted with Gallatin Public Affairs in February 2016 to guide the messaging and develop a website, SafeandCleanWater.org. Notification to the public came in April 2017.
A press release written by Gallatin went out the same day the city filed a 1,400-page report with the state Department of Ecology requesting help in forming a site cleanup plan. The city told the public that the contamination levels were low, were not in the water supply and were not a risk to drinking water or public health.
By the time the website was launched, the city had paid Gallatin $47,025 and, according to one invoice, paid for a Gallatin employee to attend a media training session in Spokane.
The decision to use a public affairs firm is something Gere said now she “would do differently.”
“I understand now that may have seemed odd at the time, but we were in an arena dealing with something that we didn’t know what we were dealing with so we wanted to do it correctly,” Gere said. “Hindsight is always 2020. Could I have done something a little differently? Perhaps when it came to that part, but I just wanted to get it right for our community and our water system.”
Gallatin Public Affairs billed the city another $11,000 on May 18. Gere wrote July 27 that it was to “update our safe and clean water website (safeandcleanwater.com), update our stakeholders plan to ensure maximum transparency, and transition the website from Gallatin to the City of Anacortes this spring.”
The city’s annual water reports for 2015, 2016 and 2017, which are available to the public, made no mention of contamination at the former treatment plant or the work being done.
“We didn’t have anything to tell people, other than we knew we had contaminants, but we didn’t understand what they were, where they were, how bad it was,” Gere said. “The first step was making sure it had nothing to do with the water system and that the water was safe.”
Miller agreed.
“I don’t feel there was any kind of trying to hide this, from my perspective,” he said. “There was some concern about making sure we got the right information out. I also don’t remember the mayor saying, ‘Let’s keep this information from the public.’ There were probably some concerns that there could be some liability. I know I wasn’t concerned that the water wasn’t safe.”
Johnson said council members were told that if the public learned of the contamination, questions should go to Swetnam.
“It wasn’t a matter of alarming people, just that people go off on half-developed ideas — and that would alarm people, because you get a number of people talking out of their hat without really having a complete understanding of what was going on,” Johnson said. “That’s why we wanted to keep it all within Darcy’s purview because she had the oversight and she would fully understand what’s going on.”
Miller said he would have been preferred that the entire process had been discussed in public. Doing so would have given the council more of a say on contracts and expenses.
“Being overly cautious and overly sensitive to the fact that it’s something the city hadn’t dealt with before probably cost us a lot more money than we needed to spend,” he said.
Next steps, final costs
Ultimately, there was no evidence that water was ever contaminated. No drinking water samples contained detectable concentrations of PCBs, according to the city.
The former treatment plant structures are now contained to prevent human exposure to potential contamination.
“Weathering of the exterior coatings is very limited,” Buckenmeyer said. “Plant staff regularly walk the perimeter of the structures to verify that conditions remain stable. The former water treatment plant is fenced in and not accessible to the public.”
Cris Matthews, site manager of Ecology’s Toxics Cleanup Program, signed the city’s Remedial Investigation/Feasibility Study on July 7, clearing the way for development of a draft cleanup plan. He received the draft plan from Anchor QEA in early November and, after review by Ecology, it will be posted online for public comment, likely in early 2021, he said.
Matthews said Nov. 23 that the city has applied for a state grant to cover half the cleanup cost, which Public Works estimated, as of Sept. 1 , would be $229,000.
“The final costs will not be known until the work is completed,” department administrative manager Nicole Tesch wrote in an email.
— With reporting by Jacqueline Allison and Colette Weeks
