President Joe Biden announced a directive Tuesday to states to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for school and childcare workers, so that students may return to school safely.
In Anacortes, students of all ages are back in school buildings at least two days a week, and this directive, which was immediately followed by support from Gov. Jay Inslee and state Superintendent Chris Reykdal, is definitely welcome news, Anacortes School District Superintendent Justin Irish said.
“We are thrilled with the news,” he said.
Staff is working to secure appointments and he hopes everyone who wants a vaccine will have an appointment in the next month.
He also gave a shoutout to Skagit County Public Health, which has been working alongside him as he worked to reopen schools in Anacortes.
“They have been consistent support through this process and have been amazing partners,” he said.
Elementary students returned to school buildings Jan. 11, middle school students followed Feb. 8 and the high schools opened their doors again Feb. 22.
Everything has gone smoothly, Irish said.
“The kids are happy, the staff is happy,” he said. “It has been wonderful to see the kids engaged and seeing kids interact with each other.”
