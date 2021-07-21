County: There are 13,807 voters in Anacortes
Ballots and voter pamphlets for the Aug. 3 primary election were mailed Friday to Anacortes voters.
There are 13,807 active registered voters in Anacortes, county spokeswoman Laura Han said.
Voters who did not receive a ballot or pamphlet should contact the county elections office, 360-416-1702; or go to https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/main.htm#. Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 3 or deposited by 8 p.m. that day in a ballot drop box. There are two in Anacortes: behind the Anacortes Public Library near the drive-up book-drop; and at the Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way.
The two top vote-getters in each race will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
IDEA interviews school board candidates
Inclusiveness, Diversity and Equity in Anacortes (IDEA), an organization that is working to promote equity and inclusion in Anacortes, interviewed the candidates for Anacortes School Board.
Videos of the interviews can be watched on IDEA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
- Introduction: https://youtu.be/CK-VGGL1UXU
- Diana Farnsworth, candidate for Position 2: https://youtu.be/LLJsro9aqfg
- Meredith McIlmoyle, candidate for Position 1: https://youtu.be/z8aS-2Uk1ME
- Anastasia Brencick, candidate for Position 1: https://youtu.be/zU6NGuBO-qs
Position 1 candidate Celese Stevens and Position 2 candidate Erik Schorr chose not to participate, according to organizer Terry Kyllo.
Brencick is a business owner and trainer. McIlmoyle is executive director of the Anacortes Arts Festival. Stevens is a fitness center owner. They are on the Aug. 3 primary election ballot and the two top finishers will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Farnsworth is a librarian and educator. Schorr owns a kayaking business and a kayaking school. They will be on the general election ballot.
Election results could cause more changes
Two of three candidates for mayor of Anacortes are members of the City Council. One of them, Ryan Walters, has two years remaining on his third term. The council term of another candidate, Matt Miller, ends Dec. 31.
Here are some possible scenarios come Nov. 2.
If Tammy Guffey, an Army veteran, author and public speaker, wins in November, then Walters would continue to serve on the council. Miller would depart on Dec. 31, having chosen to not seek re-election but instead run for mayor.
If Walters wins, the council would appoint a replacement from Ward 1 to serve the remainder of his term.
If Miller wins, Walters would continue to serve on the council. One of two candidates for Miller’s at-large council position — Planning Commissioner Jeff Graf or Housing Commissioner Amanda Hubik — will succeed Miller on the council.
