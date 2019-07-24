The Skagit County Elections Office mailed primary-election ballots out on July 17.
Ballots must be postmarked Aug. 6 or deposited in a dropbox by 8 p.m. that day. Election results will be posted that night by the Skagit County Elections Office and the Anacortes American. The two top finishers in each race will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Ballot dropboxes are located at the Anacortes Library (near the drive-up book drop), 1220 10th St.; and at the Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way.
The following races are on the ballot:
• State senator, 40th District: Elizabeth (Liz) Lovelett, Greta I. Aitken, Carrie Blackwood, Daniel Miller.
• Anacortes City Council, Position 2: Christine Cleland-McGrath, Dom Tor Fleming, Sara Holahan.
• Anacortes School Board, Position 4: William Shaw, Jennie Beltramini, Maggie Santos.
Countywide, 153 candidates are seeking election to 97 offices. In November, residents of the Anacortes area will vote on a majority of positions on the Anacortes City Council, Anacortes School Board, and Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission.
Several candidates are unopposed: Joe Verdoes, Anacortes Port Commission Position 3; Bonnie Bowers, Anacortes Port Commission Position 4; Cherryl Dennis, Skagit County Fire District 11 Commission; Thomas R. Murphy, Skagit County Fire District 17 Commission; Lyle Mooney, Skagit County Cemetery District 2 Commission; and Andy Leech, Skagit County Cemetery District 3 Commission.
In addition, three incumbent Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District commissioners are unopposed for new terms: Jeremy McNett, David Way and Kenneth Hansen.
Bowers, who retired in 2017 as Anacortes police chief, said running unopposed has some disadvantages; without an opponent and the discussion of issues that occur during a campaign, she said she’s been approaching various groups in the community.
“I’ll meet with anybody who wants to talk with me,” she said. “What I’ve found is the average voter doesn’t know much about the port district — what the port does, what values you receive from the port. I like to talk issues with people. That’s how I learn. I’m not always right.”
