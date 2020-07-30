Tuesday is Election Day.
Ballots for the Aug. 4 primary must be postmarked Tuesday or deposited in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. that day. Stories with results will be posted Election Day on goanacortes.com; updated stories will be published in the Aug. 12 Anacortes American.
Some candidates will automatically go on to the Nov. 3 general election because the positions they seek have only one or two candidates on the primary ballot. But others have a more crowded field. For those, the two top finishers in the primary, regardless of political party, will advance to the general election.
Voters will decide among eight candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, District 2; and 36 candidates for governor, 11 for lieutenant governor, four for secretary of state, three for state auditor, four for attorney general, seven for commissioner of public lands, six for commissioner of public instruction, and three for insurance commissioner.
Voters will also choose among three candidates for County Commission, District 1; three for County Commission, District 2, five for Skagit PUD commissioner, Position 1; and three for Skagit County Superior Court, Position 3.
Voters will also vote for precinct committee officers from their respective parties.
Here are some resources to learn about candidates:
• League of Women Voters of Skagit County candidates forums: http://www.skagitlwv.org/.
• Online Voters Guide: https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/main.htm.
• Search on goanacortes.com for issues and answers from candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, District 2; Skagit County Public Utility District, Position 1; and Skagit County Superior Court, Position 3.
* Go to the Elections category under the News menu on goskagit.com.
