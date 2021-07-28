The primary election is Tuesday.
Ballots must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Tuesday or deposited into a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. that day. Ballot drop boxes are located in Anacortes at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St. (behind the library near the drive-up book-drop); and Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way. For a list of all ballot drop boxes in the county, go to https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/dropboxes.htm.
The Anacortes American will cover the election Tuesday night. Stories will be posted online that night and updated during the week and in the Aug. 11 print edition.
There are three candidates for mayor of Anacortes: Tammy Lane Guffey, Matt Miller and Ryan Walters; and three for Anacortes School Board Director Position 1: Anastasia Brencick, Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens. The two top vote-getters in each race will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Voters can learn about the candidates in the voter pamphlet. The Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum on July 14; it can be viewed at https://youtu.be/2HpSkB6U1fo. And IDEA — Inclusiveness, Diversity and Equity in Anacortes — interviewed the school board candidates (Stevens chose not to participate). The introduction can be viewed at https://youtu.be/CK-VGGL1UXU; the interview with Brencick at https://youtu.be/zU6NGuBO-qs; and the interview with McIlmoyle at https://youtu.be/z8aS-2Uk1ME.
In the general election, in addition to mayor and school board Position 1, voters will vote for four City Council members; school board director Position 2; two hospital district commissioners; three Port of Anacortes commissioners; two Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District commissioners; one commissioner for Fire District 11 (Mount Erie); and one commissioner for Cemetery District 2.
Guemes Island voters will vote for two fire commissioners and one cemetery district commissioner.
