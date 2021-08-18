Skagit County elections officials certified the results of the Aug. 3 primary election Tuesday.
The voter turnout was 32.46%, according to the Skagit County Auditor’s Elections Office.
Ryan Walters and Matt Miller advanced to the Nov. 2 general election for mayor of Anacortes. Walters, a City Council member, received 3,595 votes (49.27%); Miller, a City Council member, received 3,395 (46.53%; and Tammy Guffey, mental health advocate and author, received 292 (4%).
Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens advanced to the general election for Anacortes School Board, Position 1. McIlmoyle, executive director of the Anacortes Arts Festival, received 3,942 votes (45.54%); Stevens, fitness center owner, received 3,343 (38.62%); and Anastasia Brencick, business coach, received 1,331 (15.33%).
The following candidates will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.
- Anacortes mayor: Ryan Walters, Matt Miller.
- Anacortes City Council, Position 4: Jeff Graf, Amanda Hubik.
- Anacortes City Council, Position 5: Bruce McDougall, Sara Holahan.
- Anacortes City Council, Position 6: Carolyn Moulton.
- Anacortes City Council, Position 7: Anthony Young.
- Anacortes School Board, Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle, Celese Stevens.
- Anacortes School Board, Position 2: Diana Farnsworth, Erik Schorr.
- Hospital District 2, Position 2: Warren Tessler.
- Hospital District 2, Position 3: Paul Maughan.
- Anacortes Port District, Position 1: Jon Ronngren.
- Anacortes Port District, Position 2: Jon Petrich.
- Anacortes Port District, Position 5: Kathy Pittis, Doug Pratt.
- Fire District 11 (Mount Erie), Position 3: Mark Tibbles.
- Fire District 17 (Guemes), Position 2: David M. Wertheimer.
- Fire District 17 (Guemes), Position 3: Dave Margeson.
- Cemetery District 2 (Anacortes), Position 1: John Pinquoch.
- Cemetery District 3 (Guemes), Position 1: Adam Veal.
- Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District, Position 3: James A. Mitchell.
- Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District, Position 3: Christine Matthes.
- Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District, Position 5: Andrew Olson.
Learning about the candidates
The winners of the Nov. 2 election will make decisions on residents’ behalf on issues ranging from city services, education and health care, to economic development, the waterfront, fire protection and recreation.
Here’s how you can learn more about the candidates.
- The Anacortes American will publish stories about the candidates and issues in upcoming editions. Look for news items about upcoming candidate events.
- Many candidates have campaign websites and/or social media accounts. Do an online search for their names.
- The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate roundtable luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Seafarers Memorial Park. Go to anacortes.org to register to attend.
- The Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum Oct. 6. Details to follow.
- The Skagit County Elections Department will produce a voters pamphlet, which will be mailed to voters and be available online as well. Go to www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/VP.htm.
