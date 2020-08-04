With the first round of primary election ballots counted in Skagit County, most incumbents appear to be heading to the general election in November, but two county commissioners are facing serious challenges.
Incumbents on a smooth path to November include congressional members, Rick Larsen and Suzan Delbene, along with Gov. Jay Inslee and various other statewide offices.
Two Skagit County incumbent commissioners are facing stiff challenges during the primary.
In the position 1 race, challenger Mark Lundsten was leading with nearly 53% job the vote over incumbent Ron Wesen. But with the third candidate trailing far behind, both will move forward to the general election.
In position 2, however, the path is not as clear. Incumbent Ken Dahlstedt was trailing both Peter Browning and Mary Hudson after Tuesday’s initial count. Browning was first with nearly 40%, Hudson was in second with 32% and Dahlstedt took almost 28% of votes counted so far.
The Election Department website indicates that just over half of the ballots have been counted so far, and about 18,000 remain. The next count occurs Wednesday afternoon.
Check back for more details at goskagit.com. Stories will be filed as soon as possible.
