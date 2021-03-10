Daniel Williams, who will take over as principal of Anacortes High School on July 1, said he is hoping to close achievement gaps and bring attention to struggling learners.
The district named Williams as the new principal last week, after weeks of interviews with finalists by staff, students and community groups.
“I am exceptionally excited to be joining your incredible city,” said Williams, who most recently served as assistant principal at New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities in Bronx, New York.
He takes over leadership of the school from interim principal Kecia Fox.
Other finalists were John Kniseley, currently a principal in Florida, and Ryan Pike, who works for the Anacortes School District.
Though Williams lives in New York now, he said he has spent a lot of time on the West Coast and knew he always wanted to live here. When the job in Anacortes became available, he researched the city and felt it would be a great fit.
“I can tell that Anacortes is a community with a great heart,” he said.
Williams has met online with several members of the School District staff, students, the School Board and community members.
“The school community has an incredibly vibrant energy,” he said.
Anacortes High School already has a lot going for it, including high graduation and proficiency rates and a high national ranking. AHS ranks at number 1,182 nationally, according to U.S. News.
“That’s a huge feat,” Williams said.
Still, he said he sees no reason that rank should stop climbing.
Williams said he wants to focus on bringing up the proficiency and graduation numbers for at-risk populations.
He said he has worked with students of various backgrounds and hopes to bring that experience to Anacortes in terms of closing achievement gaps and focusing on equity.
That includes help that provides “intensive and interventive focus on scholars that are currently behind.”
Every student should have access to quality education and also feel supported and affirmed no matter their background, race, orientation, creed or any other factor, Williams said.
He said it’s important to look at equity from all angles to find solutions that will help students. To do that, Williams wants to work with stakeholders within the school community to help make sure everyone feels safe, comfortable and welcome at all times.
“I am excited for the vision and experience that Mr. Williams will bring to the high school and our district,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a press release. “Mr. Williams’s focus on high student achievement, collaborative staff development, and equity made him a standout candidate. He also had excellent references. As with any search, we reached out to both formal and informal references. Everyone had glowing comments about Mr. Williams.”
According to the district, Williams recently created a systematic approach for student intervention and has a proven commitment to promoting equitable outcomes for all students.
Williams’ resume states that he served as chair of the English Language Arts department, middle school social studies teacher and humanities chair in other districts. He has a bachelor’s degree in corporate communication and Justice Studies from New York University, and two master’s degrees: one in Evaluation and Measurement from Western Governors University and one in Public School Building Organization and Leadership from Columbia University.
“I am thrilled for this opportunity,” Williams said in the release. “I believe deeply in supporting all students and developing a culture of high expectations, respect, and engagement. I have intentionally stayed away from social media throughout my professional life, so I look forward to getting to know you all in person.”
During a community forum last week, Williams outlined some of his passions and background.
He said he was born to an educator in a very poor area in Mississippi, and therefore focused early in his career on bringing education to students of all backgrounds and circumstances. He has studied intercultural education and traveled “all around the world and back again” to learn new ways of doing things.
“I am always on a quest to learn how to improve,” he said.
Anacortes High School has roughly 80 certificated and classified staff and a student body of about 700 students. The chosen principal will serve on the district’s leadership team and help guide the district’s focus on equitable outcomes for all students, according to the release.
