A private ferry to transport passengers to and from Sidney, B.C., is feasible, according to a new legislative study, but area leaders and lawmakers are expressing concerns about what privatization could mean for Anacortes.
A study from the Joint Transportation Committee released in mid-December follows a bill proposed during the 2020 legislative session to permit a private ferry to operate between Anacortes and Sidney, amid discussions of the retirement of the Elwha ferry from the State Ferries fleet.
While the bill did not pass, the study was commissioned to look at the feasibility of private ferry service.
According to the study, private operation of the ferry from Anacortes to Sidney would result in a net operating loss for the Washington State Ferries and have a negative economic impact on Anacortes, the San Juan Islands and Skagit County if a private company moves the route to Bellingham.
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said she does not support privatization of the ferry system and that the state needs to provide adequate funding to rebuild its aging ferry fleet.
“A private ferry would not serve the community in the same manner and would look at alternate routes to Canada which could possibly take the (Sidney) route out of Anacortes,” she said in an email. “We would lose local jobs, tourism and sales tax revenue.”
The state’s Elwha ferry left service in April 2020. Despite spending over $20 million in 2018 to repair its passenger deck, the Elwha also had corroded steel in the vehicle deck that needed repair. Rather than commit more money to a vessel that was then 53 years old, the Elwha was taken out of service.
That left only the Chelan equipped with the Safety of Life at Sea equipment required for the international crossing. Two ferries are preferred for reliable service.
The impact of the Elwha’s retirement hasn’t yet been felt because the route was suspended last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The study’s primary findings are:
— Private ferry service to Sidney is legal and feasible, and private operators are interested in providing service.
— Even if the Sidney route is privatized, State Ferries still needs to replace the Elwha to ensure ferry service isn’t disrupted across all routes.
— If a private operator sets up an international run from Bellingham, that would have a negative economic impact on Anacortes and a positive impact on Bellingham.
— Privatization would have a negative economic impact on the San Juan Islands because it is unlikely a private operator would be able to stop in the islands.
— State Ferries stands to lose between $900,000 and $2.3 million in annual net operating revenue should it no longer operate the Sidney route.
— Fares for a private ferry would likely increase from current State Ferries fares.
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, and state Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, do not support privatizing the route.
Lovelett said the study showed that the state makes money on the international run during the summer, and eliminating the route does not bring cost savings.
In 2019, 115,836 people rode the Anacortes-to-Sidney ferry, according to data from the state Department of Transportation.
Lovelett said the state’s workforce would be harmed if requirements were amended to allow a private operator to use a foreign-built vessel without a state pilot.
She said it’s also likely a private ferry would not stop in the San Juan Islands, cutting off access of residents of the San Juan Islands to Canada.
“I think it’s really hard to argue there is much benefit to privatizing it,” Lovelett said.
Ramel said privatization would result in a significant price increase for passengers and negatively impact union jobs, the San Juan Islands’ economy and Skagit County’s economy if the run is moved to Bellingham in Whatcom County.
He said legislators need to continue working toward funding a backup ferry that complies with SOLAS standards to ensure reliable service on the route.
Ramel, who was appointed to the House Transportation Committee this year, said the Legislature has funded a second study on converting a new ferry or existing vessel to SOLAS standards.
“We will know a little bit more about what the cost of that would be and be able to factor that into our budget,” he said.
The privatization study estimated that the cost to equip a vessel for SOLAS is $20 million. The total construction cost for a new 144-car Olympic-class ferry is between $122 million and $144 million, based on Department of Transportation figures from the last four ferries built between 2014 and 2018.
Ian Sterling, spokesperson for State Ferries, said the state has funding for three more ferries, but a new boat is not expected to enter service for several years.
The fleet is shrinking as ferries age out before they are replaced.
With the retirement of the Elwha, the fleet has 21 boats, and 19 are needed to operate summer service, with two out for maintenance at any given time, Sterling said.
