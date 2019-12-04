State Rep. Jeff Morris, D-Anacortes, resigned effective Jan. 6.
Democratic precinct committee officers in the 40th Legislative District will have 30 days from the effective date to nominate three candidates for appointment, state Democratic Party spokesman Will Casey said Tuesday. Members of the San Juan County Council, Skagit County Commission and Whatcom County Council will vote on the appointee, who will take office immediately and will serve the remainder of the term.
Here’s who is interested, may be interested or not interested in the appointment:
• Labor law attorney Carrie Blackwood of Bellingham was a candidate in the Aug. 6 primary election for 40th District state Senate. The Anacortes American left a message Tuesday on Blackwood’s voice mail.
• Whatcom County Council Chairman Rud Browne said Tuesday he is “thinking about” becoming a candidate for appointment. He was interested in appointment to the state Senate earlier this year, but withdrew because his County Council was one of three that would select the appointee. He later filed as a state Senate candidate in the Nov. 5 election, but withdrew.
• Kris Lytton, who represented the 40th District in the state House from 2011-18, said Tuesday she’s enjoying retirement and is not a candidate for appointment.
• Marco Morales Mendez of Mount Vernon posted on his Facebook page that he is a candidate for appointment. He is president of the Indigenous Studies Foundation, is a former counselor for Cascades Job Corps and a former teaching assistant at Western Washington University. He could not be reached for comment.
• Alex Ramel of Bellingham ran for state House in 2018 on a platform of climate change, affordable housing, healthcare for all, fully funded schools, equal pay for women, and gun violence prevention. The American left a message Tuesday on Ramel’s voice mail.
• Trevor Smith, business agent for Laborers Local 292 and secretary-treasurer of the Northwest Washington Central Labor Council, was one of three nominated earlier this year by the party for appointment to the state Senate from the 40th District. The appointment went to Liz Lovelett. A message was left Tuesday on Smith’s voice mail.
