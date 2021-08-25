Island Hospital’s medical personnel can now give patients in the intensive care unit access to specialists around-the-clock without having to leave the hospital, according to a press release.
Tele-ICU was placed in use Tuesday. Critical care specialists from Intercept TeleMed, developer of the tele-ICU program, can assist the ICU bedside team in monitoring vital signs, lab results, blood tests and other data to detect early warning signs and make changes more immediately.
The intensive care team will use a camera to look into a patient’s room only when necessary to check on a patient and virtually make rounds, similar to the bedside team. When the camera is off, it will face toward the wall.
Patients and Island Hospital bedside teams will be able to communicate with the tele-ICU critical care team through a two-way sound system. No recordings will be made, according the hospital.
