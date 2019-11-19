The arrival of colder weather and a lack of cold-weather shelter for people living on the streets has led the Anacortes Family Center and Skagit County to work on an agreement that could provide some short-term help.
The agreement would allow the center to expand its hotel/motel voucher program to help people find warm beds in the coldest months of the year, said center Executive Director Dustin Johnson. It would mean some extra funding for the program, which is also supported in part by private donors, Johnson said.
Previously, the Salvation Army hosted a cold-weather shelter in Anacortes, but that won’t happen this year.
Eric Johnson, Salvation Army Anacortes Corps board member and city councilman, told Skagit Publishing that the national Salvation Army organization now requires local Salvation Army leadership to complete training in order to operate a shelter, something the Anacortes leadership has not done.
The board looked for other options, and the City of Anacortes reached out to the Anacortes Family Center to see what it could do.
The plan now, if the county agreement is reached, is to start providing services Nov. 25, Johnson said.
The hotel/motel voucher program helps provide those in need with a place to stay for a night or two, Johnson said. Normally, it is for people who need a little extra help.
With extra funding from the county, those services will expand between next week and March 1. The program would apply only to people who live on the streets of Anacortes, he said.
“The goal of this program is to ensure that Anacortes residents are not dying on the street in the cold,” Johnson said.
There are limits, however. A background check is required. Those with violent, open felony warrants or serious crimes in their past will not receive assistance. Personal belongings will be checked each night to make sure no one has illegal substances, weapons or other dangerous items, he said.
Those who do qualify can check in on a nightly basis to receive a pass to stay in a participating hotel in town.
Families will be housed at a different motel than the single people, Johnson said.
Jordy Pratt, the center’s community resource manager, will provide case management to all those seeking help. The center also plans to hire another care coordinator to assist.
Not only will people in need receive a place to stay, they will be connected to broader services, Johnson said.
Pratt has been working with people in town who are chronically homeless for several months now and has already identified some who need help getting out of the cold.
“This is just an extra layer of service,” Johnson said.
— Skagit Publishing contributed to this report
