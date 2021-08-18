Through the summer, as many students took a break from school, others headed back to school buildings to participate in Summer Impact.
The program brings in students who may need a little extra help before the new school year kicks off.
When it started in 2016, the program included 13 soon-to-be kindergartners. This summer included 140 students who will be in kindergarten through fifth grade this fall.
Other programs welcomed students at the middle and high school levels.
The success of the Summer Impact program means it keeps expanding, helping more students, said district Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Inclusive Services Becky Clifford.
This year, especially, the district wanted to focus on providing extra help to students, she said. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a challenging year for many students, she said.
This year, for the first time, summer school opened up at the middle school level, in addition to Project Impact for elementary students, and summer school and credit retrieval at the high school, she said.
Even without the pandemic, it’s always good to fight against what is called the “summer slide,” when students start to forget what they learned during the year, Clifford said.
The district wants to remove any barriers to learning, Clifford said. That includes providing extra help and engagement when needed.
For Summer Impact this year, elementary students were able to attend school five days a week. They covered several school subjects and met with community partners, such as State Parks Ranger Joy Kacoroski, Beck Pittman with the Friends of the Forest and Denise Crowe with the Samish Indian Nation.
The students worked in small groups on project-based learning.
The data “demonstrates that students made a lot of progress this year,” Clifford said.
Beyond the numbers, the students really seemed to enjoy the program, she said.
“I love getting to work with such a small group of students,” one teacher wrote on a feedback form for the district. “It allows me to build relationships with them and be able to adjust the curriculum to their needs.”
Parents also wrote about the program in feedback forms to the district. They wrote about how important the socialization aspect was, especially for incoming kindergartners who were not around other kids for the past year.
