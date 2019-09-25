A newly expanded summer school option for young students improved math and language arts scores across the board this summer for Anacortes School District participants.
Project Impact welcomed 92 students between kindergarten and third grade this summer, said Chad Sage, an Island View Elementary School teacher who led the program this year.
Funded by the Anacortes Schools Foundation and a few private donors, the program expanded on work already being done with young children in previous summers and followed closely the plans set out by district Early Learning Coordinator Nicole Mortimer, Sage told the Anacortes School Board at its meeting last week.
“Every one of my students made growth,” Sage said. “The lowest-level students made the most growth.”
Each student took a test the first week of class and then again at the end of the four-week program. Math scores increased by an average of 14 percent and English language arts scores increased by an average of 21 percent, Sage said.
“Project Impact was a huge success,” he said. “And it was a great experience for me personally.”
While the primary focus for the classes were math and English language arts, the students participated in a wide variety of enrichment activities, Sage said.
The students were bused for free to the school for the program, which provided an integral part to the program’s success and offered an element of equity, Sage said.
Teachers read to the young students, gave them free lunches and took them on weekly field trips to places like Storvik Park, the Rosario Beach tide pools and Washington Park.
“We wanted them to see what our community has to offer,” he said. “I learned just as much if not more as my students.”
The students met with adult mentors at each of those places and learned through hands-on activity and play, Sage said.
The young people also took part in enrichment activities each day in the classroom, in subjects like art, yoga, dance, Soo Bakh Do and LEGO robotics (which proved to be very popular, Sage said).
“For a lot of kids, this was a highlight of their day,” he said.
Students sometimes struggle to learn in a traditional classroom, Sage said. By offering elements of learning in different settings, the students had a better chance at success.
In addition to getting involved in school, the students showed a large amount of social growth, Sage said. They learned how to better share and take turns, say please and thank you, work together in groups and problem solve in the classroom.
The young students also learned about identifying and regulating emotions, using the RULER method that started with Anacortes School District staff last year and is being rolled out to students this year.
Positive feedback came back from both students and parents, Sage said. Staff, too, responded overwhelmingly positively to the program and 93% said they had a positive experience with the program.
Sage said he had a positive experience and is looking forward to next summer.
He already has some plans for improvement.
This year, staff over-enrolled the program, but because all students don’t show up, some spots went unfilled. Next year, the plan is to over-enroll by 30% so the classes are full and the most kids get the help as possible.
Class sizes will also go up from 10 to 12 kids so that more children can participate.
“I don’t think those two students are going to make an impact on our teachers, but it’s going to make a big impact on our students,” Sage said.
He plans to add collaboration time between the teachers and the paraeducators and continue both enrichment activities and field trip excursions.
