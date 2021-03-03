The Anacortes Family Center just got a little bigger, thanks to a donation from a community member who wanted to help the center’s mission to provide housing and support to people in need.
The anonymous donor, affiliated with The Thatcher Group, had volunteered at the emergency shelter and decided to donate land at 1311 31st St.
The property is close enough to walk from the existing Family Center campus and holds two homes, center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said. Each house has long-term tenants who will stay, Johnson said. The money from their rent payments will go toward keeping the funding going. After the tenants move out, the space will be used for more low-income housing, Johnson said.
Eventually, those houses will be replaced with a duplex or triplex as part of the center’s push for more affordable housing.
“That’s quite a ways down the road. We just want to make sure we can get the most out of this property,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he is inspired and touched by someone thinking about the Anacortes Family Center and making this sort of a gift.
“This will leave a legacy of (the donor’s) values that will help families for generations to come,” he said.
The property expands an Anacortes Family Center that currently has three other buildings, including the emergency shelter opened in 2009. That building has eight apartments, and there are nine additional units at the Family Transformation Center across the street. That building is for longer-term use, with residents who need a little extra help getting on their feet staying for up to two years.
In 2019, the Family Center opened Launch Apartments, a low-income apartment complex next to the Family Transformation Center. It is planning to soon add another building of low-income apartments, complete with an area for child care and early learning.
The Anacortes Family Center has operated at full capacity in all of its buildings throughout the pandemic, Johnson said. Safety measures were put in place to help keep people safe, but since families live in their own apartment spaces, capacity could stay high, Johnson said.
Many children live at the center, but many of their parents are struggling to get by and can’t help with at-home schoolwork.
So, the center set up pods of a few children each and brought in a former intern with a teaching degree to help. That person helps oversee a group of volunteers who help with at-home learning.
Children only work with students in their pod, and each pod has a designated volunteer, Johnson said.
“It’s been a real help to have that consistency,” he said.
The center is the only shelter in the area that stayed at full capacity since March 2020, he said.
It recently received reports about the end of the fiscal year, which goes from June to June. From June 2019 to June 2020, the Anacortes Family Center served 83 families, and 71 of them eventually moved out. Of those 71, 55 moved into permanent housing situations.
