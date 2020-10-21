The average property tax bill for an Anacortes property owner could go up $6.03 a year in 2021, according to a City Council budget review led on Monday by city Finance Director Steve Hoglund.
Individually, that’s enough for a couple of coffee drinks at a favorite coffee stand. But collectively, accordingly to Hoglund, two annual 1% increases in property tax generates enough money to pay the salary and benefits of a full-time police officer.
The City Council is expected to approve the 1% increase in property tax before Nov. 3, when the property tax resolution is due to the county.
Council members expressed support for the increase, which as Councilman Matt Miller noted, is limited by state law to 1% but does not keep up with inflation.
M Avenue resident Dennis Clark was the sole speaker at the public hearing. “I support the 1% property tax increase,” he told the council. “The increases over the last several years have been less than the rate of inflation.”
Hoglund’s presentation on property tax kicked off a detailed look at expected revenues for 2021 as the city dives into preparing its budget for next year; the city is on a timeline to approve the 2021 budget by Dec. 31. But Hoglund’s report was as much a look at how the city has fared during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city budget took some hits from the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, but losses were largely offset by more than $2 million in deferred projects and purchases and freezing hiring for 13.7 full-time equivalent positions.
“There are some good news items,” Hoglund said. “One of them is sales tax revenue was not down as significantly as we were anticipating.” Sales tax is the second-largest source of tax revenue after property tax. The city had anticipated receiving $4.9 million this year in sales tax revenue; revenue is down 5.9%.
Refineries and commercial customers are consuming less water during the economic slowdown. That has meant a 4.6% decrease in utility tax revenues, Hoglund reported. Likewise, solid waste utility tax revenues, which are used for road maintenance, are down 8.5%. People are traveling less during the pandemic, which has meant an 18% decrease in the city’s share of state gas tax revenue, which is used for street maintenance.
Some increased expenses that will be unavoidable next year: step- and cost-of-living wage increases negotiated in collective bargaining agreements. Health insurance costs are expected to increase 8%, Hoglund reported. Employee payroll and benefit costs total $26 million — 41 percent of the total city budget of $63 million, Hoglund said.
