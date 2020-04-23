Ten years after the state’s deadliest oil industry accident killed seven people at Tesoro refinery in Anacortes, a former union president who had worked for years on safety legislation to prevent such accidents is optimistic new safety standards could be enacted this year.
Former local union president Steve Garey said standards adopted in 1992 told refineries what they “should” do to ensure worker safety. The updated standards, he said, essentially change “should” to “shall” and “must.”
The explosion at Tesoro occurred at 12:35 a.m. April 2, 2010. The efforts to enact stronger safety measures started long before that.
“We’ve been working on this since 1998,” said Garey, a retired machinist at the refinery, which is now owned by Marathon Petroleum. He served for six years as head of United Steelworkers Local 12-591 and is one of seven labor representatives on L&I’s Process Safety Management Advisory Committee, which is updating Washington Administrative Code 296-67 — Safety Standards for Process Safety Management of Highly Hazardous Chemicals.
The proposed revised standards and current standards are available online on the state Department of Labor and Industries and Washington state Legislature websites.
Deadly accident
In the Tesoro explosion, a carbon-steel pipe in the heat exchanger — a system used to remove impurities from raw naphtha — ruptured, causing an explosion and fire. The federal Chemical Safety Board determined that the rupture was caused by stress-related fissures in the interior of the pipe. The board determined Tesoro relied on faulty data regarding the structural integrity of the pipes; did not measure operating temperatures and pressure; and failed to fix leaking flanges where connecting pipes are bolted together.
The state Department of Labor and Industries faulted Tesoro for “failing to inspect equipment consistent with recognized engineering practices and industry standards; failing to test for cracks and other defects in equipment prone to damage from thermal fatigue (and) chemical exposure; and failing to implement its own corrosion awareness and management program.”
The Chemical Safety Board called for improvements in the refinery’s equipment maintenance, inspections and risk assessments. It also called for states to exercise regulatory authority over refinery safety.
The Anacortes American reached out to Marathon Petroleum for comment, but received no response. Two representatives of Tesoro, now Marathon, serve as industry representatives on L&I’s Process Safety Management Advisory Committee, according to the committee website.
Also awaiting final resolution: a decision by the state Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals on whether the refinery will pay a fine of $2.38 million — the largest fine imposed by L&I. Tesoro appealed the fine, which was overturned by an industrial appeals judge on June 8, 2017. The United Steelworkers and L&I filed a petition with the board, asking that the decision be reviewed. On Jan. 25, 2018, the board ordered new hearings.
“Unless the matter is settled or dismissed, the industrial appeals judge will issue a new Proposed Decision and Order,” the board ruled. “The new order will contain findings of fact and conclusions of law as to each contested issue.”
Remembering the victims
The workers who died in the 2010 explosion were Daniel Aldridge, 50; Matt Bowen, 31; Matthew Gumbel, 34; Darrin Hoines, 43; Lew Janz, 41; Kathryn Powell, 28; and Donna Van Dreumel, 36. Their families sued Tesoro and in 2014 received a multimillion-dollar settlement.
Meanwhile, Tesoro acquired several other companies and refineries from 2011-16 and, in 2017, changed its name to Andeavor. The company was purchased by Marathon Petroleum the following year.
Memorials were established to preserve the memory of those killed. Coworkers installed a memorial at the refinery. The Samish Indian Nation installed an honor pole at the tribe’s Fidalgo Bay Resort, across the bay from the refinery.
Samish Nation Chairman Tom Wooten, a Shell Puget Sound Refinery retiree, was working as shift supervisor at the nearby Shell refinery the night of the explosion.
“It’s dangerous work,” Wooten said. “Everyday, you go to work hoping you return home the same way. Seven people didn’t. Needless to say, the tragedy shook everyone in the community to the core.”
Gumbel’s mother Shauna Gumbel manages the “Tesoro Incident Memorial Foundation” Facebook page, where friends and family share memories of those who were lost that morning in 2010. And this month, a friend of her son embarked on a hike of the Pacific Crest Trail, a journey that had been one of Matthew Gumbel’s goals. The friend is carrying his ashes with him on the hike.
Shauna Gumbel said she wants to keep the conversation about industrial safety alive and wants the public to hold industry accountable for worker safety. She said she manages the Facebook page because “I don’t want anyone to forget.”
Garey hopes this year will be a win for worker safety at refineries.
“An economic impact study has to be published and then public comment must be taken,” he told the American on Tuesday. “We don’t know the timing now because of the pandemic, but the department has so far remained committed to being ready to put the new law in place by the end of this year. We’ll see.”
Proposed standards: https://lni.wa.gov/safety-health/grants-committees-partnerships/advisory-committees/_psmdocs/PSM-DraftProposedLanguageOTS-1344.6.pdf
Existing standards: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/wac/default.aspx?cite=296-67
