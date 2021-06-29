The state Department of Ecology is seeking public comment on a draft guidance for marine net pens aquaculture in the Puget Sound and Strait of Juan de Fuca.
A study on the environmental risk of net pens by Ecology was already underway when the Cooke Aquaculture net pen off Cypress Island failed in 2017 and released over 240,000 nonnative Atlantic salmon into the Salish Sea.
In 2018 the state Legislature passed a bill that directed multiple agencies to complete an update to the guidance, as well as phase out Atlantic salmon net pens by 2022 and prohibit all nonnative fish in net pens.
The draft guidance can be viewed on the Ecology website and comments must be submitted before Aug. 5.
